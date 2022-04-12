Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 2,570 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.89. 56,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,902. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

