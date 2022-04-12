Ignite Planners LLC Invests $326,000 in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

NBXG traded down 0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 12.46. 19,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 13.84. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 11.58 and a 1 year high of 20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.

