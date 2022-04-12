Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,082,000 after buying an additional 30,074 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,961,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.23. 187,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,090. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $119.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

