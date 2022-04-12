Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TAP traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. 60,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,719. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

