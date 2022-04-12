Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 657,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

