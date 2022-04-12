Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,163 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 117,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,199. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.67) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

