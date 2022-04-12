Ignite Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,332 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 493,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,959. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

