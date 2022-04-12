Ignite Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,515 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,306. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.24 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

