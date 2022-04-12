Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.61 and a 200-day moving average of $520.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $361.34 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $256.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

