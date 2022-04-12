Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VYM traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. 119,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,877. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16.

