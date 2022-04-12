iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0325 on Major Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.11 million and $899,117.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.47 or 0.07564534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.07 or 1.00072264 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

