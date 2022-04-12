Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $29.21 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

