Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.65. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

