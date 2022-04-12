Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

