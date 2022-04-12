Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INVA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 3,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,440. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Innoviva by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 847,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Innoviva by 104.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $7,963,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $6,594,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter worth $5,040,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

