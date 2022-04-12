Insider Buying: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Buys $47,000.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,002.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cannae by 27.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 136.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

