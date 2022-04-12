Insider Buying: Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) Director Dario Meli purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$45,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares in the company, valued at C$298,747.80.
Dario Meli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Dario Meli purchased 200,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$87,140.00.
CVE NDA opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 158.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$51.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42.
About Neptune Digital Assets (Get Rating)
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
