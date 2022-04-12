Insider Buying: Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) Director Dario Meli purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$45,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares in the company, valued at C$298,747.80.

Dario Meli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Dario Meli purchased 200,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$87,140.00.

CVE NDA opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 158.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$51.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42.

Neptune Digital Assets ( CVE:NDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neptune Digital Assets (Get Rating)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.