Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Sells $27,726.25 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, James Kihara sold 359 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $8,544.20.

ACAD opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $16,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

