Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Sells $232,200.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 79,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

