Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 6,872 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $349,647.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

