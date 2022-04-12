Insights Network Price Hits $0.0362 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $35.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00104702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,660,249 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

