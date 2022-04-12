Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $76.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 409,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

