Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 3,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.27. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 53.01%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

