Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.57 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 33,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

