InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.65) to GBX 5,675 ($73.95) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.58) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,400 ($70.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

NYSE IHG traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $64.50. 117,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.