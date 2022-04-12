Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,157.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.06) to GBX 6,236 ($81.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

IKTSY remained flat at $$67.74 on Monday. 16,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,734. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $61.42 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.