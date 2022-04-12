Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

