Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE VBF opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

