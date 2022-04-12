Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.78

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 229253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
