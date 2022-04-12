Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 245,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

