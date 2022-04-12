Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 52,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,031,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after acquiring an additional 782,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

