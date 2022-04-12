Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

