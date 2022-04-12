IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $238.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

