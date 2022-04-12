IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of IQEPF remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

