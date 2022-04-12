Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IRDM opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -565.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,285,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.
About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
