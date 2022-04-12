Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -565.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,285,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

