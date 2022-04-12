iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

IUSV opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

