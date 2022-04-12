iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

