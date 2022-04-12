iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 150,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,548,191 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $21.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.