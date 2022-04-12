iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $115.78

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.78 and last traded at $116.06, with a volume of 20685318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQD. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

