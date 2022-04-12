iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 81,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 498,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 244,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,648,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.