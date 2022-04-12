iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,163.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 938.6% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.