iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 2,461,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,650,804. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

