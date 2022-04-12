iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,650,804. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.