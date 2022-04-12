iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.86

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $22.80. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 452,975 shares.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

