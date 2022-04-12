iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 138,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,745,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.36 and a twelve month high of $98.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45.

