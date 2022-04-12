iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.55. 1,986,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $244.16 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.