iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

