Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 127,345 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Isoray alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.