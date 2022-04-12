J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

