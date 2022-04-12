Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,900 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,966,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 416.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after buying an additional 132,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 171.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,916. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Mueller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.